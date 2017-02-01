Atlanta chef to open three restaurant...

Atlanta chef to open three restaurants in south Forsyth's Halcyon

A well-known Atlanta chef is coming to Halcyon, a $370 million mixed-use development currently under construction in south Forsyth. On Jan. 31, Halcyon announced Chef Marc Taft - who currently owns and operates Chicken and the Egg in Marietta, which opened in August 2011 - signed three leases to open multiple restaurants at the development, which is expected to open in spring 2018 off McFarland Parkway/Exit 12 of Ga.

