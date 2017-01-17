YWCA of Northwest Georgia changes name to liveSAFE Resources, reveals new logo
Holly Tuchman, CEO and Executive Director of liveSAFE Resources, stands in front of the new logo of what was the YWCA of Northwest Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|2 min
|ThomasA
|51
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero!!
|7 min
|ThomasA
|3
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac...
|1 hr
|Larry
|2
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|2 hr
|azzhole parking only
|68
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Shifthead
|291
|Donald Trump exposes civil rights con artist Jo...
|7 hr
|Global Initiative
|2
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|7 hr
|Doug Taylor
|43
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC