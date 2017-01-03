Will delegation punt or play on Marietta term limits?
DESPITE AN 80 PERCENT VOTER APPROVAL RATING tallied in last November's election, term limits for Marietta's elected are anything but a slam dunk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|4 min
|Edward
|571
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|8 min
|Citizencane
|4
|Big snow storm coming
|10 hr
|Tolerman
|12
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|11 hr
|God Bless Trump
|12
|Abortion has never...
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|39
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|16 hr
|Citizencane
|10
|Should CLAIRMONT PRES. members be worried about...
|17 hr
|ANITAknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC