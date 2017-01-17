Wheeler High School Aerospace Club to host Aerospace Festival

Wheeler High School's Aerospace Club in Marietta is hosting an Aerospace Festival for grades K through 5th on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. Elementary-aged students from all schools are invited to enjoy multiple hands-on Aerospace-related activities that students will explore at their own pace, listen to a guest speaker and have the optional ... (more)

