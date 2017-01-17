Wheeler High School Aerospace Club to host Aerospace Festival
Wheeler High School's Aerospace Club in Marietta is hosting an Aerospace Festival for grades K through 5th on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. Elementary-aged students from all schools are invited to enjoy multiple hands-on Aerospace-related activities that students will explore at their own pace, listen to a guest speaker and have the optional ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|19
|3 dead in shooting outside Atlanta mall A fourt...
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|mad
|38
|pain clinc
|6 hr
|Dopeman
|3
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Stalked
|581
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|18 hr
|No
|125
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC