Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Powder Springs Street in Marietta to close
The Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, located in the Bellemeade Shopping Center at 1167 Powder Springs St. in Marietta, is set to close at 7 p.m. March 3. A Wal-Mart spokesperson said he is hopeful the majority of the store's associates will be able to transfer to another store in the area in the next few weeks.
