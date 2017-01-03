Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Powder Springs Street in Marietta to close

The Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, located in the Bellemeade Shopping Center at 1167 Powder Springs St. in Marietta, is set to close at 7 p.m. March 3. A Wal-Mart spokesperson said he is hopeful the majority of the store's associates will be able to transfer to another store in the area in the next few weeks.

