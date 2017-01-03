Va. firefighter, 80-year-old woman among victims of Florida rampage
The five travelers who were senselessly gunned down in a shooting rampage Friday at a Fort Lauderdale airport included a Georgia woman in her 80s and an Iowa husband who was getting ready to set off on another cruise with his wife. Olga Woltering, identified only as a woman in her 80s, lived in Marietta, Ga., and was traveling with her 90-year-old husband when she was shot collecting her baggage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|2 hr
|Actual Native
|14
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|5 hr
|Citizen
|13
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|7 hr
|God Bless Trump
|15
|Big snow storm coming
|7 hr
|Tolerman
|18
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|9 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|572
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|jennifer_free1
|28
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|19 hr
|Citizencane
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC