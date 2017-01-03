Va. firefighter, 80-year-old woman am...

Va. firefighter, 80-year-old woman among victims of Florida rampage

The five travelers who were senselessly gunned down in a shooting rampage Friday at a Fort Lauderdale airport included a Georgia woman in her 80s and an Iowa husband who was getting ready to set off on another cruise with his wife. Olga Woltering, identified only as a woman in her 80s, lived in Marietta, Ga., and was traveling with her 90-year-old husband when she was shot collecting her baggage.

