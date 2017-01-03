Uniquely Marietta': Big Chicken drops on Square
Mother Nature may have put a damper on the New Year's Eve festivities on Marietta Square, but as the clock approached midnight and the year 2017, all eyes turned to the box hanging 50 feet in the air from a crane above North Park Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!!
|42 min
|Beverly Anastasia
|5
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|46 min
|NO morehelpingpeople
|4
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|1 hr
|Shane
|37
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|1 hr
|Zephyrus
|1
|Abortion has never...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|22
|Hit and Run Shooting
|6 hr
|Baller
|1
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|6 hr
|Hmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC