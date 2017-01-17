Tyriq Hardimon Commits to Wake Forest

Tyriq Hardimon Commits to Wake Forest

The Wake Forest football program scored a major addition to the 2017 recruiting class on Monday evening. Tyriq Hardimon, a 3-star cornerback out Georgia, verbally committed to Wake Forest University.

