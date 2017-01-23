Two Cobb residents awarded by Cobb County NAACP during MLK celebration
Retired educator Louis Walker, second from left, was named Monday as one of the recipients of the Living the Dream Award from the Cobb County NAACP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Enzo49
|100
|Joshua (Josh ) ulbrich?????
|2 hr
|Hottie
|10
|Falcons will loose to the patroit
|3 hr
|Tolerman
|4
|Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel
|3 hr
|Nattie66
|1
|How Dr. ROY TAYLOR & Newcastle University are l...
|7 hr
|Please
|2
|Tour bus driver.....
|14 hr
|News
|3
|WAZX Radio 1550 Out Of Control (Mar '15)
|16 hr
|Charles
|14
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC