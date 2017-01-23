Train meet slows downtown traffic in ...

Train meet slows downtown traffic in Marietta

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MDJonline.com

If you were stuck at the railroad crossing near the Marietta Square yesterday morning, you have something called a "train meet" to thank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 15 min Disgusted 108
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 24 min melvin perez 20,778
Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel 4 hr Byehispanics 2
Falcons will loose to the patroit 6 hr Tolerman the alkie 5
News Head Uptown For The Best Bites In Columbus, Ga. 8 hr General Zod 1
How Dr. ROY TAYLOR & Newcastle University are l... Tue Please 2
Special Event at Bradley's Bar & Grill on Wed ... Jan 21 Anorcia 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC