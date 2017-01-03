Town home owner missing after fire burns house, neighboring units
Cobb County Police said they can't account for one person after three units near Marietta burned early Wednesday morning. Police said early Wednesday morning, a family member called to report that a man was suicidal at the town home neighborhood on Audubon Dr. in East Cobb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|1 hr
|God Bless Trump
|5
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Katinton
|567
|Big snow storm coming
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|5 hr
|Citizen
|7
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|8 hr
|Watchman Yisrael
|5
|Tour bus driver.....
|10 hr
|One of many
|1
|Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!!
|12 hr
|Remix luvs the dick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC