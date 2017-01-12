South Cobb Regional Library to have financial aid workshop on Sat.
The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have a Financial Aid 101 workshop on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The free program for students and their parents will cover the process for completing the FAFSA and applying for Georgia's HOPE Program and private scholarships.
