South Cobb Regional Library to have financial aid workshop on Sat.

The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have a Financial Aid 101 workshop on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The free program for students and their parents will cover the process for completing the FAFSA and applying for Georgia's HOPE Program and private scholarships.

