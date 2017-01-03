Sen. Judson Hill receives 2016 Defend...

Sen. Judson Hill receives 2016 Defender of Freedom Award

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The Center for Security Policy announced last week that Sen. Judson Hill, R-Marietta, was awarded their 2016 Defender of Freedom Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 36 min Walter Melon 2
Muslims Are Low Class People 41 min NewsMax 1
Why is the Government mobilizing troops against... 1 hr Charles 4
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 6 hr Yeah its true 39
Allegiance Ink Tattoo: RACISM & UNPROFESSIONAL... 6 hr Anastasia I I 12
SWF looking to go fast 9 hr Sobelle 1
Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!! 11 hr Beverly Anastasia 5
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC