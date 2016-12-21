Ross Harris gets buzz cut and new hom...

Ross Harris gets buzz cut and new home at Valdosta Prison in...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Ross Harris gets buzz cut and new home at Valdosta Prison in Georgia to serve his life sentence without parole for leaving his 22-month-old son Cooper to die in a sweltering SUV Justin Ross Harris, 36, was charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children and second-degree cruelty to children Police took Ross Harris into custody in the strip mall parking lot where he had pulled over and removed his son's lifeless body from the SUV Grim-faced Justin Ross Harris, 36, received a new haircut in preparation for his move to Valdosta State Prison to serve his life-without-parole sentence for the murder of his 22-month-old son Cooper Now donning a shaved head, Justin Ross Harris has been sent to a south Georgia prison to begin serving a life sentence for the hot car death of his 22-month-old son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!! 59 min P hutt 2
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 1 hr Papa Not legit 35
Rev michael adkins 4 hr jesus is a zombie 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
This Is Coming Here 12 hr NewsMax 1
Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16) 19 hr Dave 37
Body Rubs 20 hr Tolerman 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,142 • Total comments across all topics: 277,546,541

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC