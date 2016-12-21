Ross Harris gets buzz cut and new home at Valdosta Prison in Georgia to serve his life sentence without parole for leaving his 22-month-old son Cooper to die in a sweltering SUV Justin Ross Harris, 36, was charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children and second-degree cruelty to children Police took Ross Harris into custody in the strip mall parking lot where he had pulled over and removed his son's lifeless body from the SUV Grim-faced Justin Ross Harris, 36, received a new haircut in preparation for his move to Valdosta State Prison to serve his life-without-parole sentence for the murder of his 22-month-old son Cooper Now donning a shaved head, Justin Ross Harris has been sent to a south Georgia prison to begin serving a life sentence for the hot car death of his 22-month-old son.

