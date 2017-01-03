Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelet donations during severe winter blood shortage
The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment now and help save patient lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abortion has never...
|1 hr
|benny
|28
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|2 hr
|Remix luvs the dick
|6
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|Shaq
|568
|Big snow storm coming
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|19 hr
|Citizen
|7
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|22 hr
|Watchman Yisrael
|5
|Tour bus driver.....
|Wed
|One of many
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC