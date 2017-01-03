Red Cross issues emergency call for b...

Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelet donations during severe winter blood shortage

The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment now and help save patient lives.

