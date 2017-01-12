RaceTrac reopening, ribbon-cutting on Wednesday
Cobb County District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell announced in her newsletter that on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. there will be a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting of the RaceTrac, 2337 Canton Road in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|1 hr
|Coconutz3878
|5
|LA Fitness
|1 hr
|Bro Lifter
|1
|Fact-Checking Trump's About AtlantaBy PunditFac...
|1 hr
|DR X
|14
|Free at last
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|5 hr
|General Ulysses S...
|40
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|5 hr
|Cabbage
|27
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|6 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC