Poultry Company Seeks Rezoning
New Market Poultry has asked Town Council to rezone a half-acre of its site at 145 E. Old Cross Road from general business to limited industrial. Jack Wigley, New Market Poultry general manager, said the purpose of the request is to bring the parcel in line with the zoning of the rest of the property.
