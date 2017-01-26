PLUCKED: Big Chicken to hatch again i...

PLUCKED: Big Chicken to hatch again in April

The Big Chicken on Cobb Parkway appears to have been plucked as the $2 million renovation began on the Marietta landmark, and will be closed for an estimated 12 weeks.

