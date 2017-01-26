Newest appointment for Justice Hines:...

Newest appointment for Justice Hines: Cobb Citizen of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Marietta Daily Journal publisher Otis Brumby III presents the publication's 2016 Citizen of the Year award to Georgia's Supreme Court Chief Justice Harris Hines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 6 min Cheap 487
Looking for a ATM Skimmer 50 min Jose 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
Heidi Chatham 6 hr Jason 9
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 15 hr Charles 2
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 22 hr Local 5
Ziprecruiter Sat Shutup Chuck 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,376,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC