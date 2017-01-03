NASA History Easter Eggs in New Film ...

NASA History Easter Eggs in New Film 'Hidden Figures'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SPACE.com

The 20th Century Fox film "Hidden Figures" tells the untold story of the African-American women who worked for NASA as "human computers" in the early days of space race. The movie, which opened wide in U.S. theaters on Friday , recreates the settings and portrays some of the real-life people who made it possible for the United States to launch its first astronauts into space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should CLAIRMONT PRES. members be worried about... 49 min ANITAknow 1
Abortion has never... 1 hr benny the sociopath 38
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 3 hr ThomasA 11
Why is the Government mobilizing troops against... 8 hr Citizen loved hil... 8
New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)! 8 hr Shayne X the loser 9
Big snow storm coming 8 hr Tolerman the alkie 7
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 20 hr ButtHoleSteve 10
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cobb County was issued at January 06 at 1:35PM EST

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,048 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC