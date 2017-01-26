Mountain View library to have graduat...

Mountain View library to have graduation ceremony today

The Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony today from 2 to 2:30 p.m. The 1,000 B4K program encourages families to read at least 1,000 books with their children before they start kindergarten.

