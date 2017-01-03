Mom and pop pastry shop in Marietta outlives big competition
Aun Taing and his wife, Vorn Khe, owners of Tip Top Donuts, are all smiles after beating out the corporate competition in Dunkin' Donuts, which moved in right next door to the mom and pop shop on Cobb Parkway, seen in background.
