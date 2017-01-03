MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of Jan. 5

MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of Jan. 5

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Pictured in the Friday, Jan. 5, 1917, edition of the Marietta Journal and Courier was a photograph, titled "Venerable Marietta Lady," showing four generations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big snow storm coming 22 min Tolerman 6
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 3 hr God Bless Trump 7
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 3 hr ButtHoleSteve 10
New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)! 5 hr Tolerman 7
Abortion has never... 6 hr benny 31
News GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20 7 hr Citizencane 2
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 19 hr Shaq 568
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cobb County was issued at January 06 at 12:24AM EST

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,936 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,172

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC