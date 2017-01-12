MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of Jan. 12
Pictured in the Friday, Jan. 12, 1917, edition of the Marietta Journal and Courier is a photograph of an advertisement for Lydia E. Pinkham's Vegetable Compound Ad, which claimed to relieve "many distressing ailments experienced" by "women of middle age."
