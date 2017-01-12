MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of Jan. 12

MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of Jan. 12

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: MDJonline.com

Pictured in the Friday, Jan. 12, 1917, edition of the Marietta Journal and Courier is a photograph of an advertisement for Lydia E. Pinkham's Vegetable Compound Ad, which claimed to relieve "many distressing ailments experienced" by "women of middle age."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do yankees talk through their nose? (Apr '12) 1 hr Lay 44
Falcons is going to he superboal ! 3 hr Tolerman 1
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) Fri Robert 37
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... Fri General Robert E Lee 28
NACA -Homeowners Organization / Scam Artists & ... Fri Zephyrus 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) Fri Flamer 33
News Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08) Thu Enquiring mind 147
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,914,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC