MDJ staff to present at Remember When Club
The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot St. in Marietta, will kick off the 2017 Remember When Club season today at 10:30 a.m. looking back at the Marietta Daily Journal's 150th anniversary celebration, daily historic photographs and Time Capsule columns.
