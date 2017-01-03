Max Wix
Mr. Max Wix, 75, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born September 29, 1941 in the New Georgia community of Paulding County, the son of the late Mr. Luther Wix and the late Mrs. Deedie Lenora Caldwell Wix.
