Marietta's own Harris Hines sworn in as head of state's high court
With his wife Helen, holding the Bible, Georgia Presiding Justice of the Supreme Court P. Harris Hines became the 31st chief justice of the high court as Gov. Nathan Deal administered the oath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|48 min
|ThomasA
|570
|Abortion has never...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|39
|Big snow storm coming
|4 hr
|Tolerman
|8
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|4 hr
|Citizencane
|10
|Should CLAIRMONT PRES. members be worried about...
|5 hr
|ANITAknow
|1
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|13 hr
|Shayne X the loser
|9
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC