Marietta's own Harris Hines sworn in ...

Marietta's own Harris Hines sworn in as head of state's high court

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

With his wife Helen, holding the Bible, Georgia Presiding Justice of the Supreme Court P. Harris Hines became the 31st chief justice of the high court as Gov. Nathan Deal administered the oath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 48 min ThomasA 570
Abortion has never... 2 hr ThomasA 39
Big snow storm coming 4 hr Tolerman 8
Why is the Government mobilizing troops against... 4 hr Citizencane 10
Should CLAIRMONT PRES. members be worried about... 5 hr ANITAknow 1
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 8 hr ThomasA 11
New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)! 13 hr Shayne X the loser 9
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cobb County was issued at January 06 at 1:35PM EST

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,976

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC