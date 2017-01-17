Marietta's Big Chicken is closing Mon...

Marietta's Big Chicken is closing Monday for $2M facelift

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A replica of the Marietta landmark was dropped from a box 50 feet above Marietta Square at midnight on New Year's Eve to ring in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... 1 hr Trump Rules 116
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Dudley 20,771
How do you loose your house ? 7 hr Hangingout 1
Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16) 8 hr Tolerman 39
News Rep. John Lewis to speak at 'Atlanta March for ... 14 hr former democrat 1
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta 21 hr Jenn 3
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 23 hr Doug get the fries 45
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC