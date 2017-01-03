Marietta Supper Club meets monthly fo...

Marietta Supper Club meets monthly for good food, good times since 1964

For the past several years, the Supper Club met at Marietta Country Club for Sunday Brunch to celebrate Christmas, which is where this photo was taken on Dec. 11. Great food.

