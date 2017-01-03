Marietta Square's Christmas Shoppe to close its doors
Shoppers checked out the sale prices on Wednesday at the Ye Olde Christmas and Candy Shoppe, as a store closing sale begins after a 5-year run in downtown Marietta.
