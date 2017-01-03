Marietta Police officer shot during line-of-duty returns to force
Marietta Police Officer Scott Davis, who was shot twice while responding to a report of a car break-in at Gallery Apartments on Franklin Gateway in August 2016, has returned to full duty, Marietta police announced Friday.
