Marietta Police Department warns against scam targeting elderly veterans
The scam - that has caused some elderly, retired veterans to be financially destroyed - convinces veterans to transfer their assets into a special trust account and then charges fees to complete the transfer, said Officer Brittany Wallace, Marietta police spokesperson.
