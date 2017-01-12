Marietta Police Department warns agai...

Marietta Police Department warns against scam targeting elderly veterans

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The scam - that has caused some elderly, retired veterans to be financially destroyed - convinces veterans to transfer their assets into a special trust account and then charges fees to complete the transfer, said Officer Brittany Wallace, Marietta police spokesperson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eddie Long -Got what he deserved!!!! 46 min Truth Be Told 4
News Fact-Checking Trump's About AtlantaBy PunditFac... 1 hr The Real Donald T... 2
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 1 hr General Robert E Lee 39
Harold V. Jones II: Senate Corruption & Embezzl... 2 hr Watchman Yisrael 2
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... 2 hr Democrat Hero 10
Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12) 4 hr Fumiko 425
Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ... 6 hr The Kingdom 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC