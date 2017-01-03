Marietta offering free Christmas tree pickup service
The city of Marietta is offering free Christmas tree pickup service to its customers on Jan. 11. Residents must have their Christmas tree, free of decorations, lights, stands, tinsel and nails, curbside by 7 a.m. to be picked up.
