Marietta City Council to discuss term limits, municipal courts and backyard chickens
During its first regular meeting of the new year Wednesday, the Marietta City Council will consider moving forward with amending the city's charter on term limits for elected official and review code amendments about municipal court and backyard chickens.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|1 hr
|D Adma
|10
|Israel United In Christ Church / YouTube Religi...
|1 hr
|Yeah its true
|2
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|1 hr
|Sean Thompsons
|41
|Anarchy Predicted For Inauguration Day
|7 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Stop the BS
|33
|Austell Natural Gas
|12 hr
|Latrice89
|1
|North Fulton County 1 HRS Ago Embattled group h...
|22 hr
|bojack
|2
