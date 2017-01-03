Marietta City Council to discuss term...

Marietta City Council to discuss term limits, municipal courts and backyard chickens

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

During its first regular meeting of the new year Wednesday, the Marietta City Council will consider moving forward with amending the city's charter on term limits for elected official and review code amendments about municipal court and backyard chickens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)! 1 hr D Adma 10
Israel United In Christ Church / YouTube Religi... 1 hr Yeah its true 2
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 1 hr Sean Thompsons 41
Anarchy Predicted For Inauguration Day 7 hr Go Blue Forever 4
'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11) 9 hr Stop the BS 33
Austell Natural Gas 12 hr Latrice89 1
News North Fulton County 1 HRS Ago Embattled group h... 22 hr bojack 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC