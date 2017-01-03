Locals ring in the new year in style
Happy New Year! Paul and Caroline Tezza, along with their children, Ella and Lily, rang in 2017 with a New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31. The family-friendly party was co-hosted by Kortney and Kyle Struempf, along with their children Miller and Murphy, who recently moved to the Tezza's Marietta neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big snow storm coming
|1 hr
|hit it and git it
|15
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|jennifer_free1
|28
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|13
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|Edward
|571
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|6 hr
|Citizencane
|4
|Abortion has never...
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|39
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|22 hr
|Citizencane
|10
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC