LGE Community Credit Union donates over $157K to charities
Employees of Marietta-based LGE Community Credit Union hold a check for $157,980 for local charities and individuals in need through the LGE Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Search For Johnny Neptune (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Jaybo
|23
|Anarchy Predicted For Inauguration Day
|4 hr
|Whip Tizzy
|5
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|5 hr
|Cheaprides
|40
|Austell Natural Gas
|6 hr
|Elmer
|2
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|10 hr
|D Adma
|10
|Israel United In Christ Church / YouTube Religi...
|10 hr
|Yeah its true
|2
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|10 hr
|Sean Thompsons
|41
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC