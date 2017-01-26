Lee Convocation To Begin Sunday

Lee Convocation To Begin Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Lee University students, faculty, and staff will soon come together for a time of spiritual rest and reflection during this semester's Convocation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tour bus driver..... 1 min News 4
Question 3 min Info 4
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 14 min Julia 228
Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac... 45 min Risky business 5
Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12) 5 hr VorsichtNein 429
Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel 8 hr Belinda 4
Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ... 8 hr Jacklynn 4
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC