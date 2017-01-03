Hearing on former Cobb GOP Chairman Joe Dendy case pushed to Jan. 26
A Cobb judge on Wednesday delayed the trial of former Cobb County Republican Party Chairman Joe Dendy, who faces charges that he allegedly molested two young boys in separate incidents potentially spanning as far back as late 2004.
