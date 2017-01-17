Grand reopening of Office Depot store

Grand reopening of Office Depot store

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The Office Depot at 1287 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta will have a grand reopening event today at 11 a.m. The store is offering improved technology services and in-store small business assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... 1 hr COMMUNIST TRUMP 72
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) 1 hr tmhiraldo the liar 293
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 1 hr ThomasA 54
Piedmont Road, 1980s (Mar '12) 5 hr Not gay 22
Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac... 6 hr Zephyrus 3
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... Wed Doug Taylor 43
LA Fitness Tue I know 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC