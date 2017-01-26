Georgia winners claim 2-month-old $83...

Georgia winners claim 2-month-old $83M Mega Millions jackpot

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Members of ADirectConnection LLC recently came forward as winners of the $83 million jackpot for the Nov. 18 Mega Millions drawing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 min Lawrence Wolf 224
News Young chimpanzees play at a Congo sanctuary. Ph... 46 min Trump 2016 2
Question 2 hr Poetic_Just_Is 3
Falcons will loose to the patroit 3 hr ToLerman 8
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 6 hr Disgusta 11
How does this work? 11 hr Info 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,781
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC