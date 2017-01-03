GDOL to host its annual job fair in M...

GDOL to host its annual job fair in Marietta on Tuesday

10 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The Georgia Department of Labor's Cobb-Cherokee Career Center Employee Committee will host its annual job fair on Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Turner Chapel AME Church, 492 N. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.

