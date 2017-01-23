Former Deputy Joe Russell pleads guilty

Former Rutherford County Sheriff's Chief Administrative Deputy Joe Russell pleaded guilty to three felony charges of federal corruption Friday, apparently after offering to provide evidence against his former boss, Robert Arnold , if the case went to trial in February. Russell, who was fired in November 2016, entered guilty pleas Friday before U.S. District Judge Kevin Sharp for wire fraud, honest services fraud and Hobbs Act extortion, in connection with a scheme in which he, former Sheriff Arnold and Arnold's uncle, John Vanderveer of Marietta, Ga., sold e-cigarettes to county jail inmates through a company they formed called JailCigs and pocketed all of the money.

