Financial aid workshop today at library
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have a Financial Aid 101 Workshop today from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The free program for students and their parents will cover the process for completing the FAFSA and applying for Georgia's HOPE Program and private scholarships.
