Eighth annual Marietta Mardi Gras 5K Fun Run, Walk set for Feb. 11

The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta wants you to lace up your sneakers, put on your best Mardi Gras attire and join them for the "8th annual Marietta Mardi Gras 5K Fun Run + Walk" on Saturday, Feb. 11. The race, which is a Peachtree Qualifier and is USATF-certified, starts and stops in the historic Marietta Square.

