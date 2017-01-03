East Cobb County man arrested after fire destroys townhouse
The man who neighbors first thought was trapped in his burning townhouse is now in police custody accused of arson. Cobb County police caught up with Matthew Olson, 31, after a brief pursuit in the Powers Ferry area of the county, according to Lt.
