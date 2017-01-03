District Attorney: Child molester sen...

District Attorney: Child molester sentenced to 30 years

A Marietta man convicted of molesting a 15-year-old girl with special needs was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Cobb District Attorney's office.

