Deputy Vanderveer fired from RCSO

Deputy Vanderveer fired from RCSO

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Murfreesboro Post

But Vanderveer has been a lightning rod for controversy almost since he took a position with the sheriff's office. At one point he was under investigation by the TBI for pepper-spraying a confined prisoner who had been unruly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big snow storm coming 22 min Tolerman 6
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 3 hr God Bless Trump 7
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 3 hr ButtHoleSteve 10
New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)! 5 hr Tolerman 7
Abortion has never... 6 hr benny 31
News GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20 7 hr Citizencane 2
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 19 hr Shaq 568
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,936 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,185

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC