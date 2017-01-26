Deputies Investigate Thefts; Arrests Made
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to three reports of theft in the last week, and reported another theft from December. On January 19, deputies got a report of the theft of an AT&T gift card on December 28 at Edwards Mobile Home Park.
