CTC sees increase in enrollment for s...

CTC sees increase in enrollment for spring semester

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Chattahoochee Technical College started a new semester with more than 2,000 new students and an increase in enrollment over last spring. The state's largest technical college launched its spring semester Jan. 17 with 9,977 students registered for classes, a slight increase over last spring's 9,400 students who were registered for at least one class at the beginning of the term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 6 min Watching and Wond... 235
Tour bus driver..... 4 hr News 4
Question 4 hr Info 4
Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac... 5 hr Risky business 5
Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12) 10 hr VorsichtNein 429
Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel 12 hr Belinda 4
Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ... 12 hr Jacklynn 4
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,086 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC