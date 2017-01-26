CTC sees increase in enrollment for spring semester
Chattahoochee Technical College started a new semester with more than 2,000 new students and an increase in enrollment over last spring. The state's largest technical college launched its spring semester Jan. 17 with 9,977 students registered for classes, a slight increase over last spring's 9,400 students who were registered for at least one class at the beginning of the term.
