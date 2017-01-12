Council approves advertising amendment allowing more residents to raise chickens
The Marietta City Council approved advertising an amendment that would allow more Marietta residents to raise backyard chickens during the council's first regular meeting of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|4 hr
|General Ulysses S...
|30
|allofourstuff.com
|5 hr
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Falcons is going to he superboal !
|6 hr
|Atlantan
|3
|Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!!
|6 hr
|Droopy Drawers
|7
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|7 hr
|Droopy Drawers
|42
|Why do yankees talk through their nose? (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|Lay
|44
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Robert
|37
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC